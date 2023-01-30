UCSB women’s tennis bested by Arizona State

By ERIC BOOSE

UCSB SPORTS

UCSB women’s tennis played their third top-20 opponent in as many matches Sunday morning, falling to #19 Arizona State in the consolation match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend’s Auburn Regional, 5-0.

With the Gauchos shorthanded, the Sun Devils needed only one win to secure the doubles point and picked up an automatic win on the sixth singles court, giving them a 2-0 advantage before the singles matches had begun. In singles, UCSB’s Amelia Honer continued her good form on the top court, winning the opening set, and Camille Kiss was on her way to forcing a third set on court two, but Arizona State clinched victory before Honer and Kiss’s matches could play out.

The Gauchos will come home for their next match, with UCSB welcoming #13 USC to the Arnhold Tennis Center in their home opener on Feb. 12. The match is set to begin at noon, and a live stream will be available on ucsbgauchos.com.

