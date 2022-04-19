UCSB women’s tennis blanks Fullerton, setting up championship-deciding match

The No. 25 UC Santa Barbara women’s tennis team beat No. 64 Cal State Fullerton 4-0 Sunday afternoon, staying perfect against Big West opponents. The Gauchos (16-6, 8-0) are now tied for first place with rival Cal Poly, who they will face Saturday in the final match of the regular season to decide the regular season championship. The win is Santa Barbara’s seventh straight, the longest stretch of the season.

Camille Kiss and Marta Gonzalez Ballbe started off the match with a 6-2 victory over the Titans’ Juliette Daries and Kaytlin Taylor on court three.

Amelia Honer and Kira Reuter then secured the doubles point for Santa Barbara, topping YuSeung Suh and Natalie Duffy 6-2 on court two.

Honer was then the first to finish off a singles win, taking down Daries 6-0, 6-3 on court four.

No. 88 Shakhnoza Khatamova bounced back from a loss in her previous singles match by beating Suh 6-2, 6-3 in the top singles matchup.

Reuter finished off the day for the Gauchos, earning them their fourth point as she prevailed 6-3, 6-3 over Mariia Nikitash on court six.

The championship-deciding match at Cal Poly is set for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Live stats will be available at UCSBgauchos.com.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com