UCSB women’s tennis earns fifth straight win, third straight shutout

The No. 25 UCSB women’s tennis team topped UC San Diego 4-0 Friday afternoon to earn their fifth straight win and third consecutive shutout. The victory brought the Gauchos to 14-6 overall and 6-0 against Big West opponents. However, they still trail Cal Poly in the conference standings as the Mustangs are also undefeated but have played one more match than the Gauchos.

Elizaveta Volodko and Filippa Bruu-Syversen kicked things off with a 6-2 doubles win over Naomi Nguyen and Katelyn Vu on court two.

Priscila Janikian and Marta Gonzalez Ballbe secured the doubles point for Santa Barbara on court three, beating Adriana Tabares and Rachel Wagner 6-3.

In singles, Bruu-Syversen dominated Ngyuen, beating her 6-0, 6-0 on court three.

On court five, Janikian put UCSB on the verge of victory, only giving up two games with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Rachel Wagner.

Amelia Honer clinched the win with a 6-1, 6-1 win of her own over Vu on court two.

The Gauchos are back in action Saturday at noon at UC Irvine against the Anteaters.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

