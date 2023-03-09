UCSB women’s tennis match against TCU canceled

With inclement weather forecast to hit the Santa Barbara area on Friday, the women’s tennis match between UCSB and TCU that day has been canceled.

At this time, the Gauchos’ match against UC San Diego on Saturday has not been affected and is set to begin at 11 a.m. at the Arnhold Tennis Center.

Should any other changes be made to UCSB’s schedule, updates will be provided on ucsbgauchos.com and team social media accounts.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com