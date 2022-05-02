UCSB women’s tennis repeat as Big West champs, win 11th straight match

The top-seeded UCSB women’s tennis team earned their second consecutive Big West title Saturday afternoon at the Barnes Tennis Center with a 4-1 win over No. 2 Cal Poly. The title is the Gauchos’ (20-6, 9-0) tenth in program history and is the team’s fourth since 2016. The win clinches an automatic berth into the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship.

The No. 69 ranked duo of Elizaveta Volodko and Shakhnoza Khatamova earned their third win of the tournament as they took down Emily Ackerman and Kim Bhunu 6-2 on court one, giving UCSB the early edge in doubles.

Amelia Honer and Kira Reuter then clinched the doubles point for Santa Barbara with a 6-3 defeat of Delanie Dunkle and Melissa LaMette on court two.

Filippa Bruu-Syversen cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 court one victory over Dunkle to put the Gauchos up by two points.

LaMette pulled the Mustangs within a point as she defeated Camille Kiss 6-0, 6-3 on court three.

Wins on the top two courts sealed the victory for Santa Barbara. On court two, Volodko downed Laura Bente 6-0, 6-2 and on court one, Khatamova pulled off a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 comeback win over Bhunu to end the match.

The Gauchos will next be headed to the NCAA Tournament with an opponent and date to be named during the selection show today.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com