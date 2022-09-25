UCSB women’s tennis sends three to ITA Women’s All-American Championships

For the first time in program history, three members of the UCSB women’s tennis team will compete in the ITA Women’s All-American Championships. The tournament is set for October 1-9 in Cary, N.C., and will feature the top NCAA DI student-athletes in the country.

Pre-qualifying rounds will take place Oct. 1-2, followed by qualifying rounds Oct. 3-4 and the main draw will go from Oct. 4-9.

Returning for the second straight year is two-time defending Big West Player of the Year Shakhnoza Khatamova, who is in qualifying for both singles and doubles.

Camille Kiss, who was named Big West Freshman of the Year in 2021, will be making her debut at the prestigious contest as Khatamova’s doubles partner and will also play in the pre-qualifying singles round. The 2022 Big West Freshman of the Year, Amelia Honer, is the third Gaucho to make it and will also play in the pre-qualifying singles round.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com