UCSB women’s tennis team back to winning

By DANIEL MESSINGER

UCSB SPORTS WRITER

Less than 24 hours after the UCSB women’s tennis team took on UCLA in Los Angeles, they marked their return to the Arnold Tennis Center with a commanding 6-1 home win over University of San Francisco Saturday morning.

The win snapped the Gauchos’ (2-4) three-match losing streak.

The Gauchos fell behind in doubles when the Dons’ Mya Bui and Chiho Mushika defeated Filippa Bruu-Syversen and Marta Gonzalez Ballbe 6-2 on court three.

Shakhnoza Khatamova and Elizaveta Volodko then won 6-2 on court one, leaving the doubles point up to the court two matchup.

Amelia Honer and Kira Reuter then clinched the doubles point for Santa Barbara with a 7-5 win over Caragh Courtney and Simran Chhabra.

As the match moved to the singles portion, Camille Kiss shut out Mya Bui 6-0, 6-0 on court three.

Khatamova was also dominant in singles, winning her court one matchup 6-1, 6-1.

Bruu-Syversen clinched the match for the Gauchos with a 6-0, 6-4 victory on court five.

Elizaveta Volodko won a back-and-forth 6-3, 2-6, 10-4 match on court two, while Kira Reuter earned a 7-6, 6-2 win on court six.

The Gauchos host PAC-12 opponent Washington State at 1 p.m. Friday. Click web.playsight.com/facility/university-of-california-santa-barbara-ucsb/home for a livestream.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com