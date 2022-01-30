UCSB women’s tennis team defeats UCF in Orlando

By DANIEL MESSINGER

ORLANDO – The UCSB women’s tennis team was defeated 4-2 by No. 20 UCF Friday afternoon. The match was the Gauchos’ (1-2) first away match of the season and saw reigning Big West Athlete of the Week Camille Kiss defeat the Knights’ (2-0) No. 102 Marie Mattel in two sets.

Santa Barbara got off to a strong start, with Shakhnoza Khatamova and Elizaveta Volodko defeating UCF’s Marie Mattel and Noel Saidenova 6-3.

The Knights evened it up with a 6-4 win on court three by Sophia Biolay and Nandini Sharma over Kiss and Filippa Bruu-Syverson.

The doubles point came down to court two, where Central Florida’s Evgeniya Levashova and Nadja Bay Christians defeated Gauchos Kira Reuter and Amelia Honer 6-2.

Into the singles portion, Volodko was narrowly defeated 7-5, 6-4 by Saidenova, but the Gauchos were brought within a point by Bruu-Syversen’s 7-5, 6-2 win on court six.

Kiss then tied the match up at two points apiece with an impressive 6-2, 7-6 (7-6) win over No. 102 Mattel in the number three matchup.

A court four win for the Knights brought them within a point of victory, which was then clinched by Bay Christians with a comeback 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Reuter on court five.

Khatamova’s court one battle went unfinished but could have ended up going either way, stopping when the Uzbekistan native led 2-1 in the third set.

