UCSB women’s tennis team wins fourth straight match

The UCSB women’s tennis team won its fourth straight match, as well as their third in the last four days, Monday morning at the Arnhold Tennis Center. The victory improves the Gauchos’ record to 5-4, marking the first time the Gauchos are above .500 this season.

UCSB wasted no time in the doubles portion as Camille Kiss and Marta Gonzalez-Ballbe shut out their court three opponents 6-0. The doubles point was won on court one, where Shakhnoza Khatamova and Elizaveta Volodko won 6-3.

Court two’s match was also played to its conclusion, with Amelia Honer and Kira Reuter winning 6-4.

Kiss was the first to finish off her singles opponent, dominating Olive Maunupau 6-1, 6-0 on court three. Volodko was the next to win her singles match, beating Arianna Stavropoulos 6-2, 6-1 and putting the Gauchos a point away from the win.

Khatamova earned the winning point with a 6-3, 6-2 win on court one, wrapping up the match. Courts four, five, and six all went unfinished.

The Gauchos head to LA this weekend, taking on LMU Friday at 1 p.m. Check ucsbgauchos.com for streaming and live stats information.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

