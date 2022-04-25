UCSB women’s tennis wins fourth consecutive regular season championship

The No. 25 UC Santa Barbara women’s tennis team defeated No. 65 Cal Poly 4-0 Saturday afternoon at the Mustang Tennis Complex, securing the Big West regular season championship. Both the Gauchos (17-6, 9-0) and the Mustangs entered the match undefeated in conference play and Santa Barbara’s win clinched the team’s fourth consecutive regular season championship, excluding the canceled 2020 season.

Santa Barbara had a quick start, with the No. 73 doubles pairing of Shakhnoza Khatamova and Elizaveta Volodko beating Emily Ackerman and Kim Bhunu 6-4.

The Gauchos then secured the doubles point when Amelia Honer and Kira Reuter took down Delanie Dunkle and Milissa LaMette 6-3.

Moving onto singles, Honer earned another point for her team with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ackerman on court four.

Cal Poly’s Peyton Dunkle earned the Mustang’s lone point on court six, taking down Reuter 6-3, 6-1 and making it 2-1 in favor of the Gauchos.

Filippa Bruu-Syversen put the Gauchos a point away from clinching the match and the title as she defeated Dunkle 6-4, 6-3 on court five.

Reigning Big West Freshman of the Year Camille Kiss finished off the regular season for the Gauchos, coming back to earn a 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-3 win over LaMette on court three.

The Gauchos next head to the Big West Championship tournament from April 27 through 30 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego and will enter as the top seed. Check out the Tournament Central page for streaming, stats, and bracket info.

