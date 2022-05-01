UCSB women’s tennis wins tenth straight, advances to Big West Final

The No. 1 seed UCSB women’s tennis team beat No. 5 Cal State Fullerton 4-0 on Friday afternoon at the Barnes Tennis Center, advancing to the Big West Tournament Championship. The victory was the Gauchos’ (19-6, 9-0) tenth straight and their sixth shutout in that stretch. UCSB advances to face No. 2 seed Cal Poly who they beat 4-1 to win the Big West Regular Season Championship on Apr. 23.

Santa Barbara cruised in doubles with 6-2 wins on courts one and three. On court one, the No. 69 duo of Shakhnoza Khatamova and Elizaveta Volodko beat Eira Tobrand and Camila Garcia and on court three, Camille Kiss and Marta Gonzalez Ballbe beat Juliette Daries and Mariia Nikitash.

In the singles portion, the Gauchos pulled off three straight-set wins to clinch the match while other courts saw some closer matchups.

On court four, Amelia Honer extended her dominant singles winning streak to 10 matches with a 6-1, 6-2 defeat of Daries on court four.

Next, Camille Kiss beat Tobrand 6-4, 6-3 on court three, her sixth consecutive singles win.

Senior Elizaveta Volodko wrapped things up on court two, taking down Natalie Duffy 6-4, 6-4 and sending the Gauchos through to the final.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

