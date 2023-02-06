UCSB women’s track competes at New Mexico Collegiate Classic

Two days of competition at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic have finished at the Albuquerque Convention Center where the UCSB women’s indoor track and field team competed against some of the top track and field programs in the country.

This meet at the University of New Mexico was highlighted by Mariana Lanz as she set a new standard in multiple events this weekend. On Friday, she went and beat the indoor 200-meter record with a time of 24.32. This time was good enough for her to have the best finish out of all Big West runners in this event, earning 16th out of 97 runners. Along with that, Lanz topped the school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.20.

Jessica Swalve competed in the pentathlon during this meet, coming in eighth out of 20 competitors. The only people to beat her came from Colorado, USC, Texas State and Kansas State. Madelyn Conte also had a great performance in the 60-meter hurdles. The freshman finished the race in 10th with a time of 8.83 seconds.

Not only did these three have good meets, but other Gauchos competed well against these top programs. Jessica Boyd had a great showing in the 60-meter dash, coming across the finish line with a time of 7.75 seconds. Lanz not only did well in her sprints, but also in the triple jump with freshman teammate Kennedy Johnson. The two finished with jumps of 11.79 meters and 11.84 meters, respectively. Emma Barthel’s performance in the long jump is also one to brag about as she finished in 27th out of 69 jumpers with a distance of 5.65 meters.

The Gauchos will have next week off from competition before they head to Flagstaff, Arizona to compete in the NAU Tune-Up hosted by Northern Arizona on Friday, Feb. 17.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

