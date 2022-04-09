UCSB women’s volleyball announces 2021 team awards

The 2021 UCSB women’s volleyball team held their end of the year banquet last week celebrating yet another terrific season and announcing the program’s various team awards. It was also a time to honor the four seniors that played their final season in blue and gold.

The award winners were as follow:

Co-Most Valuable Players

Co-MVPs Macall Peed and Michelle Ohwobete had sensational Gaucho debuts this past season, helping lead UCSB to a 21-11 overall record with an incredible 17-3 mark in Big West play. Both were named First Team All-Conference and Ohwobete took home Big West Freshman of the year.

Peed was the anchor of the defense for the Gauchos in her first season at UCSB as the transfer led the Big West with a 4.53 digs per set average. She proved to be an incredible passer and strong server as well. She ranked second on the team with 23 aces, posted a .970 reception percentage on 576 attempts and was even capable of dishing out sets when needed, picking up 116 assists on the team, the most by a non-setter.

Ohwobete opened her collegiate career by leading the Gauchos with a 3.17 kills per set average to go with 1.70 digs and 0.65 blocks. The freshman quickly fit into a veteran role as she was tasked with playing six rotations and serving as one of the primary passers for the Gauchos as well. In that role she posted a .963 reception percentage on 625 attempts.

Cho Guts Award

Peed was also given the Cho Guts Award, which is given to the player that gives 100% effort and inspires their teammates on every play. Her willingness to dig deep and extend plays on the defensive end all season was a huge part of the team’s success.

Leadership Award

Mehana Ma’a was another Gaucho newcomer that burst right onto the scene, becoming a mainstay in the lineup just a few weeks in. She ranked second on the team with a 5.79 assists per set average and 469 total assists as well as finishing in the top-five with 1.69 digs per set.

Most Improved

Nia Correal was voted Most Improved Player coming off of a COVID season that impacted her potential. At 6’4, she has worked hard on and off the court to maximize her potential here at UCSB. She made sure to take every rep and even created multiple opportunities for herself to get extra reps. Nia has a high ceiling and the Gauchos are excited to see what the future has in store for the young middle.

Unsung Hero

Megan Shimoda earned the Unsung Hero award based on her hard work and passion for the game. She works hard every single day in practice and pushes the people around her to be better. While she did not have a starting role this past fall, she took her role and made a significant effort to contribute to the team in every way possible. This past fall would not have been possible without her or her fiery soul. She is a dynamic athlete and a phenomenal teammate.

Academic Award

The academic award went to Grace Kloss, who as a microbiology major managed to have a 3.93 GPA during the fall quarter while also leading the Gauchos with 6.18 assists per set and 624 total assists.

The Seniors

Seniors Kobie Jimenez, Grace Kloss, Gigi Ruddins, and Rowan Ennis were honored at the banquet following outstanding careers, commemorated with framed jerseys given to them by head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch.

