UCSB women’s volleyball falls to Long Beach State

The UCSB women’s volleyball team (8-7, 4-1) had its six-match win streak snapped down at the Walter Pyramid tonight as it fell in four sets to Long Beach State (7-6, 2-3) 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22.

For the second-straight match Briana McKnight set a new career-high, putting down 14 kills and swinging a .323 clip with eight digs.

Tallulah Froley joined her in double digits for the ninth time this season with 11. She has now gone for 10+ in six of her last seven contests.

Deni Wilson added eight on a potent 8-1-15 line for a .467 average and added two blocks with one solo.

Michelle Ohwobete nearly missed a double-double again with nine kills and 11 digs.

Macall Peed, dubbed the conference’s best libero by The Beach’s announcer, led all players with 17 digs and converted on all 26 serve receptions sent her way.

UCSB roofed Long Beach State 10 times and has now sent down double-digit blocks eight times this season and four times in its last five matches.

Mehana Ma’a had a double-double with 25 assists and 10 digs.

Nia Correal led the team with five total blocks, with one solo.

The first set was all Gauchos, who never trailed and outhit Long Beach State .333-.139 while converting on 85% of their sideout chances. Froley had six kills in the set as UCSB handedly won the set and led by as many as six.

The second frame was a back-and-forth affair with 12 ties and four lead changes. The two teams met at 17-17 and from there The Beach closed it out on a 8-3 run to tie the overall match.

The Long Beach State defense came alive in the third, holding the Gauchos to a match-low .083 hitting percentage and just 10 kills and six errors. UCSB led early, but quickly found itself behind before tying the frame at 20 apiece. Three-straight attack errors would put the visitors behind and give the home team the set and the lead.

The fourth and final set saw 10 ties and two lead changes, but a hot Long Beach State offense managed to post a .400 hitting percentage. Once again, the teams met at 20-20, but The Beach found five kills on the next six plays to tarnish UCSB’s undefeated conference record. The Gauchos have yet to top The Beach in that building since 2011.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com