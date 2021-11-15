UCSB women’s volleyball falls to Long Beach State

LONG BEACH — The UCSB women’s volleyball team suffered a tough 3-1 loss on the road at Long Beach State on Saturday night. This is just the first time since mid-September that the Gauchos have lost two out of three matches.

Michelle Ohwobete led all players with 12 kills, swinging a .345 clip.

The Gauchos led the match in nearly every statistical category except aces, suffering seven from Long Beach State and committing nine service errors of their own.

Macall Peed led all players with 16 digs and added seven assists and an ace.

In the first set, LBSU won 25-20. The Gauchos never held a lead in the opening set, hitting just .147 and converting on less than 50% of their sideout opportunities.

LBSU took the second set by a score of 25-17. Although UCSB rode an early run to a 6-4 lead, Long Beach quickly mounted an 8-0 run to take a commanding lead at 13-7. The Gauchos hit a match-low .111 to the Beach’s .345.

The Gauchos awoke in the third set, marching to a commanding 25-13 win. UCSB led the entire way extending its lead to as much as 12 at 18-6. A kill from Tasia Farmer ended the set that saw the Gauchos outhit the Beach .429 to .030.

LBSU regained control in the fourth set, beating UCSB 25-19 after gaining separation through the middle points. The set saw a match-high four ties and two lead changes, but the Beach raced to be the first team to 20 points and held a 20-15 lead. From there the two teams traded points to the finish

UP NEXT

UCSB now returns to the Thunderdome for its final home stand where the Gauchos will host UC Davis and UC Riverside in back-to-back matches on Friday and Saturday night.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles works in communications/media relations at UCSB.

email: dmason@newspress.com