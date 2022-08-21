UCSB women’s volleyball opens season with exhibition at LMU

The UCSB women’s volleyball team will take the floor for the first time as a team tomorrow afternoon as the Gauchos open the 2022 season with an exhibition match at Loyola Marymount. The match begins at 1 p.m. at Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles and it will be the first meeting between these two programs since 2015.

Scouting the Gauchos

UCSB returns to the floor after a strong 2021 season that saw the Gauchos finish second in the Big West Conference with a 21-11 overall record and a historical 17-3 conference mark. From that team, they return four all-conference members in senior middle Deni Wilson, junior libero Macall Peed, junior outside hitter Michelle Ohwobete and senior right side hitter Tallulah Froley. This exhibition comes just under a week from the Gauchos season-opening tournament in Colorado, where the team will face North Carolina and hosts Northern Colorado and Colorado State.

Scouting the Lions

LMU is coming off of a strong season as well, which saw the Lions record a 17-11 overall record, but in a tough West Coast Conference they were only able to go 8-10 and take 7th place. The Gauchos own the all-time record between the two teams in the regular season 29-11.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com