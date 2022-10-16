UCSB women’s volleyball remains undefeated at home

The Gauchos defended their undefeated home record Friday night as the UCSB women’s volleyball team (10-7, 6-1) swept past UC Riverside (3-13, 1-6) 25-22, 25-11, 25-14 in the Thunderdome.

On the Stat Sheet

– Michelle Ohwobete had an exceptional performance with few errors, putting her at 11 kills at a .409%. She posted her sixth double-double adding 12 digs as well.

– Talullah Froley started off the match bringing the heat with four kills in the first set on a .500 clip and continued to excel throughout the match, putting her at 10 kills at the finish.

– Briana McKnight led all players with 15 digs and added five kills as well.

– Nia Correal led all players with seven blocks and had one solo.

– The Gauchos outhit the Highlanders .286-.010, outblocked them 9-2 and collected six aces on the night. They effectively led in every statistical category on the night.

How it Happened

– The opening set was a back-and-forth affair as the Gaucho offense could not find its footing and allowed the Highlanders to hang around through the late points. Tied at 22-22, UCSB closed out the frame on a 3-0 run powered by a kill from Ohwobete and back-to-back blocks. Ohwobete and Correal teamed up on the first denial and Correal got her team to 25 with a solo.

– UCR never led in the second set as UCSB took the momentum from its late first-set run straight into the second frame. The Gauchos outhit the Highlanders .379 to -0.65 as Froley and Tasia Farmer each sent down four kills. Their lead stretched as far as 14 points on the game-winner at 25-14.

– The Highlanders competed early in the third set, but once again the Gauchos managed to outhit them .364 to .059, holding the visiting team to just five kills. Ohwobete caught fire, putting up an errorless 7-0-10 line for a .700 clip as UCSB improved to 5-0 at home.

Next Up

The Gauchos have a quick turnaround, facing UC Davis tomorrow in the Thunderdome at 7 p.m.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com