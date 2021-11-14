UCSB women’s volleyball sweeps Cal State Fullerton a second time

FULLERTON, Calif.— The Gauchos got back on track Friday night as the UCSB Women’s Volleyball team swept Cal State Fullerton in Titan Gym. In two meetings with the Titans this year the Gauchos did not lose a single set.

Deni Wilson led the way for the Gauchos with 15 kills on a .591 hitting percentage to go with a pair of blocks.

UCSB outhit CSUF .341 to .244, notching its 10th .300+ effort of the season, and converted on 68% of their sideout opportunities.

Grace McIntosh led the team with 26 assists and Macall Peed scooped 21 digs. Michelle Ohwobete posted a 12-1-36 line for a .306 hitting percentage to go with two aces and 12 digs.

In the first Set (25-23 UCSB), both teams hung tight through the early points, ending up tied at 15-15. From there the Gauchos gave themselves some breathing room going on a 6-3 run that saw them take a late 21-18 lead.

The Titans notched a 3-0 of their own to tie it but Wilson ended the set with one of her eight first set kills to give her team an unrelinquished lead.

The second frame had a similar start with both teams trading punches, but UCSB pulled away a little earlier at 13-9.

UCSB led by as much as five, but host Cal State Fullerton fought back to within one point at 21-20. A 4-2 run by the Gauchos, capped off by an Abrielle Bross kill, ended the threat and gave UCSB a commanding lead in the match.

The Titans never led in the final set as the Gauchos hit an incredible .645 and sent down 21 kills.

Both Ohwobete and Rowan Ennis had five kills in the set, with Ennis swinging a nearly perfect 5-0-6 line. Three straight kills by Ennis, Ohwobete, and Tallulah Froley ended the match and gave UCSB its 13th win of conference play.