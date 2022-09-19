UCSB women’s volleyball sweeps Georgetown

The UCSB women’s volleyball team (4-6) earned its second sweep of the season and the weekend Saturday night, topping Georgetown (2-9) in straight sets (25-17, 25-17, 26-24).

On the stat sheet

– UCSB led in attacks, kills, hit percentage, sideout percentage and digs, dominating the stat sheet against Georgetown.

– Michelle Ohwobete led the Gauchos in kills with 14 while Tallulah Froley added 12 while once again hitting an efficient .400 clip.

– Macall Peed had 19 digs for UCSB, with Briana McKnight close behind with 14.

How it Happened

– The Gauchos hit percentage outperformed that of Georgetown early in the first set, as UCSB showcased .286 to Georgetown’s .125. The Gauchos found themselves up 5-0 to start the set and maintained a comfortable lead throughout the rest of the set to win 25-17. Froley led the Gauchos with 5 kills while also tallying a block while Macall Peed had a team high 9 digs.

– UCSB came out strong to start the 2nd set as they found themselves leading 11-2. The Gauchos maintained their strong lead to close out the 2nd set 25-17. Peed added 5 more digs in the set to lead the Gauchos while Ohwobete led the team in kills with 10 through the first 2 sets.

– As Georgetown found themselves down 2 sets, they made the 3rd set closer from the start, not allowing UCSB to gain momentum early. Georgetown held their first lead against the Gauchos over their past 2 outings. After it seemed like UCSB was pulling away with a 18-15 lead, Georgetown fought back to tie the game at 20-20. After a back and forth battle, the Gauchos were able to hang on and win the set in extras 26-24 to complete the sweep. Once again, the match ended with a huge block, this time by Niableu Correal and Tasia Farmer.

Next Up

The Gauchos will travel to San Diego to face the UCSD Tritons next Friday night at 7 p.m. to open up Big West play.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

