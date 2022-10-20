UCSB women’s volleyball team defeats Cal State Northridge

NORTHRIDGE — The UCSB women’s volleyball team (12-7, 8-1) won its fourth-straight Big West match Tuesday night traveling down to Cal State Northridge (7-14, 2-7) and topping the Matadors in four sets — 25-23, 25-25, 20-25, 25-18.

Five Gauchos put up double-digit kills, led by Michelle Ohwobete, who went for a season-high 16 kills on a .375 clip. She once again notched a double-double scooping up 13 digs.

Deni Wilson was incredible on both ends of the floor posting a double-double of her own with 12 kills on a .455 clip and a career-high 10 blocks.

Briana McKnight came close to an unbelievable triple-double with 10 kills, nine digs and seven blocks.

Tallulah Froley and Tasia Farmer had 12 and 11 kills, respectively.

UCSB once again hit above the .300 line posting a .319 hitting percentage while holding CSUN to a .197.

For the 10th time this season, the Gauchos totaled double-digit blocks with 11 denials on the night. They now rank 25th in the nation with a 2.61 blocks per set average.

The opening set was tight throughout with the host Matadors going on a 5-0 run in the early points and taking a 15-12 lead, but the Gauchos were quick to respond, tying the game at 16 apiece with a run of their own. CSUN was the first to 20 and even led 21-19, but UCSB ended the frame on a 6-2 run, fueled by a trio of kills from Ohwobete to take a 1-0 lead.

The UCSB offense erupted for a .472 hitting percentage in the second set and broke away early and managed to stay ahead throughout. A late 7-0 run with freshman Kimi Waller camped at the service line put the set away and put the Gauchos up 2-0.

With their backs against the wall, the Matadors rose to the occasion in the third set, swinging a .324 clip while holding the Gauchos to a match-low .132. CSUN held the lead from 2-1 on to force a fourth set.

CSUN’s momentum from its first set win of the night carried over into the fourth as the home team jumped out to a 10-6 lead. A timeout from Head Coach Nicole Lantagne Welch was the perfect call as out of the break, the Gauchos surged on a 9-2 run to take the lead 15-12.

The Gauchos scored 19 of the final 26 points to seal the deal in a set where they sent down five blocks and held the Matadors to a match-low -.029.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

