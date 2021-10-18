UCSB women’s volleyball team loses to UC Davis

BY DANIEL MOEBUS-BOWLES

The UCSB women’s volleyball team dropped its first match of conference play Saturday afternoon,falling to UC Davis 3-1.

Five different Gauchos notched double-figure kills with Tallulah Froley leading the way with 15.

Michelle Ohwobete followed with 14 and Rowan Ennis posted an 11-2-20 line for a .450 hitting percentage. Macall Peed led the way with 16 digs, and Grace Kloss had a match-high 16 digs. UC Davis got it done at the net posting 19 total blocks

UC Davis won the first set 27-25.

The Gauchos jumped out to a 15-10 lead, but the Aggies fought back to tie it at 16-16.

Tied at 24 apiece, the two teams went to extra points. But the Aggies collected back-to-back kills to end the set, which saw 10 ties and four lead changes.

UC Davis won the second set 25-19.

The Aggies led the second frame from 2-1 on swinging a .303 team hitting percentage. They found nine of their blocks in the set

UCSB won the third set 25-17.

The Gauchos bounced back to swing a .343 hitting percentage while holding UC Davis to a .154.

Tasia Farmer found six of her 11 kills posting a 6-1-10 line.

The set only saw one tie and no lead changes with the Gauchos leading by as much as eight.

Farmer finished the set with a kill courtesy of Peed.

UC Davis won the fourth set 25-18.

UCSB nearly forced a fifth set decider in the fourth frame fighting back to tie it at 23-23. But the Aggies notched an ace to end the Gauchos’ win streak.

UCSB now returns home to host CSUN and Hawaii this coming week in the Thunderdome. The Matadors come to town Tuesday night with the Rainbow Wahine coming on Saturday night. Both matches begin at 7 p.m.

