UCSB women’s volleyball wins five-set match against UC San Diego

The UCSB women’s volleyball team (5-6, 1-0) went to five sets for the first time this season on Friday night, finally topping UC San Diego (7-6, 0-1) on the road in its Big West opener, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-4.

The first set saw 11 ties and three lead changes, but the Gauchos were solid on sideout opportunities, converting 15-of-20 and keeping the Tritons from holding serve. After meeting at 14 apiece the Gauchos took a lead that they would hold onto for the rest of the opening frame, which saw Froley tally six kills on a .750 hitting percentage. Farmer ended the set with a solo block.

After falling behind early in the second set, UCSB fought back to tie it at 15-15 thanks to an Ohwobete ace and a Farmer kill, but UCSD ended the set on a 6-3 run to tie the match. Froley sent down another six kills in the frame.

UCSB outhit UCSD .471 to .235 in the third set and converted on 80% of its sideout opportunities. The Tritons hung tough in a frame that saw 14 ties but after meeting at 18-18 the Gauchos erupted for a 7-3 run to regain the overall lead. Four different Gauchos sent down kills on the run that ended with a block by Farmer and Wilson.

In a must-win set, the Tritons led most of the way and capitalized on a handful of late Gaucho attack errors to force a fifth-set tiebreaker.

The final set was all UCSB as the Gauchos outhit the Tritons .353 to -.174 and held the host team to just two kills. Their lead stretched to as much as 11 with the Gauchos going on a 13-2 run. Reavis checked into the game for the final play and sent down the game-winner.

On the Stat Sheet

– Tallulah Froley led all players offensively, tying a career-high with 18 kills on a potent .455 clip. She added a pair of blocks as well.

– Michelle Ohwobete went for her fourth double-double of the year, posting 14 kills and a season-high 13 digs.

– Tasia Farmer joined them in double-digits with 11 kills and added four digs and blocks while Sophie Reavis tied her career-high with nine kills.

– Deni Wilson was protecting the net all night, tying her season-high with nine blocks.

– Macall Peed went for a career-high 30 digs and Mehana Ma’a tied her career high with 32 assists.

– UCSB outhit UCSD .258 to .209 and put up seven aces and 13 total blocks.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

