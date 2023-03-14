UCSB women’s water polo falls to UC Davis despite Munson hat-trick

No. 10 UCSB women’s water polo (13-7, 0-3 Big West) and No. 11 UC Davis (12-8, 2-0 Big West) scored 16 combined goals in the second and third quarters of their match on Sunday, but it was the low-scoring first and fourth periods that decided the match in the visiting Aggies’ favor. UC Davis out-scored UCSB 2-1 in both the first and fourth quarters to win the match, 12-10.

The first half was a remarkably even affair, with neither team leading by more than one goal. After Annie Kuester scored a lone goal for UCSB in the first quarter, the Gauchos’ offense erupted in the second, putting home five scores, including two from Munson. But the Aggies’ offense was nearly as hot, scoring four of their own and taking the lead with 10 seconds remaining in the half. But Leigh Lyter beat the halftime buzzer to level the match at six. UC Davis scored four goals in the third to only three from the Gauchos, which ultimately gave the Aggies the lead for good. Munson completed her hat-trick with five minutes to go in the fourth to bring the Gauchos within two, but they could not close the gap any further.

UP NEXT

UCSB has a couple weeks off before their next match; they will return to Campus Pool on April 1, hosting CSUN. April 1 is Senior Day for the Gauchos, their final regular season match at home. The action begins at noon.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

