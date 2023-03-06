UCSB women’s water polo loses to Anteaters in overtime

The No. 10 UCSB women’s water polo team (14-6, 0-1 Big West) went head to head with No. 6 UC Irvine (9-6, 1-0 Big West) in their first Big West matchup of the 2023 season. The top-10 clash required overtime to find a winner, but it was the Anteaters who came out on top.

The Gauchos came out strong, holding a 2-0 lead after the first quarter. However, the Anteaters struck back in response as the two teams battled for control. The halftime whistle left the scoreboard reading 4-4. Never breaching more than a two point differential throughout all four quarters of play, the second half saw an equal show of ferocity. A tight battle left the teams in a tie at the final buzzer, resulting in a mandatory two halves of overtime. During these extra minutes, Irvine was able to notch two more goals, to bring the final score to 8-10 in favor of the home team. Caitlyn Snyder was able to contribute a two goal gift to the Gaucho effort, with other solo strikes coming from across the UCSB roster.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com