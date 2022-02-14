UCSB women’s water polo team loses to USC, Long Beach State

SAN DIEGO — Facing top competition on the opening day of the Triton Invitational on Saturday, the No. 16 UCSB women’s water polo team fell to No. 1 USC, 10-4, and No. 13 Long Beach State, 11-8.

Leigh Lyter and Annie Kuester both had three goals on the day, while Nina Munson and Sarah Owens both scored twice. Caitlyn Snyder tallied three assists and matched Lyter with three drawn exclusions.

UCSB VS. USC

Facing the top ranked team in the nation, the Gauchos (7-4) fell behind 2-0 in the first five minutes. Owens put away her first of two goals in the game at the 2:26 mark of the opening quarter to cut the USC lead to 2-1.

The Trojans (6-0) added two more goals in the first and struck on their opening possession of the second frame to go up 5-1. With 3:07 to go in the half, Lyter scored her first of the day, but USC answered with a 3-0 run heading into halftime.

Taylor McEvilly recorded three saves and two steals in the first half before being relieved by fellow freshman goalkeeper Casey Coppock for the final 16 minutes. Coppock would allow just two goals the rest of the way, stopping five shots and snagging one steal.

Owens and Munson scored the final two goals of the game to give the final scoreline of 10-4. Owens clinched her third multi-goal performance of the season with 23 seconds to go in the third.

UCSB VS. LONG BEACH STATE

Hours later, the Gauchos returned to action against No. 13 Long Beach State. Kuester would notch her third hat trick of the year, but it wasn’t enough for UCSB to overcome an 8-3 third quarter deficit.

The Beach (4-4) led 4-1 through one quarter of play. Center defender Drew Halvorson provided UCSB’s lone goal in the opening frame, finding the back of the net for the third time in four outings.

Snyder and Kuester cut LBSU’s lead in half with second quarter goals to make it 5-3, but the Beach took its largest lead of the day with a 3-0 run extending midway into the third quarter.

Nina Munson and Kuester both scored in the third and Lyter added two more goals in the fourth, but UCSB wasn’t able to get within fewer than three goals the rest of the way.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Madison Button (5-2) played the whole game, tying a season-high with six saves.

Michael Jorgenson writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com.