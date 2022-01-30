UCSB women’s water polo team sinks Biola 13-7

LA MIRADA – The No. 16 UCSB women’s water polo team improved to 5-2 to open its 2022 campaign, earning its first road win over Biola on Friday, 13-7.

Leigh Lyter continued her hot start to the year, recording her team-leading third four-goal performance through just seven games. All four scores came in the second half, as she outscored the entire Biola team over the final 13 minutes of play.

Fellow UCSB redshirt freshman attacker Nina Munson scored both of the Gauchos’ goals in the first period, but it was the Eagles (1-2) who actually led through one, 3-2.

From there, it was all UCSB, as the visitors scored five straight times, each goal coming from a different Gaucho. Lyter’s first of the day made it 8-4 midway through the third and redshirt junior Caitlyn Snyder later closed the day’s scoring with her second to give UCSB its largest lead of five goals.

Goalkeepers Madison Button and Taylor McEvilly split time in the cage once again. Button finished with three saves while McEvilly was given the win, tallying a save, an assist and a steal.

This is the fifth time in eight seasons under head coach Serela Kay that UCSB has opened the year at 5-2 or better.

Michael Jorgenson writes about sports for UCSB.

