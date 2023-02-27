UCSB women’s water polo wins over Aztecs, Sun Devils

The No. 15 UCSB women’s water polo team (13-4, 0-0 Big West) blew out No. 21 San Diego State (3-8, 0-0 Golden Coast) before upsetting No. 7 Arizona State (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in a successful day two of the Barbara Kalbus Invitational at UC Irvine. Saturday’s successes bring the Gaucho record to 13-4, a mark they will look to improve as they take on Hawai’i on Sunday.

No. 15 UCSB 20, No. 21 San Diego State 5

The Gauchos came out in force against San Diego State in the morning’s game, thumping San Diego State, 20-5. Ten different Gauchos contributed goals to the massive, 15-point win over the Aztecs, with Juju Amaral, Nina Munson, Imani Clemons, and Annie Kuester all bagging hat tricks. Amaral led all scorers with seven total points. Caitlyn Snyder tallied six, and Munson finished with five.

No. 15 UCSB 7, T-No. 7 Arizona State 6

In a tight match against Arizona State, UCSB upset the 7th-ranked Pac-12 side for their second win of the day. Drew Halvorson and Clemons were the keys offensively against the Sun Devils, each scoring a pair of goals in the win. The Gaucho defense showed their prowess late in the match to shut down a potential Arizona State comeback.

UP NEXT

After Saturday’s results, the Gauchos are set to play Hawai’i for fifth place at the tournament on Sunday morning at the Anteater Aquatics Complex. The match against the Rainbow Wahine will begin at 10:15 a.m. with live stats available on ucsbgauchos.com.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

