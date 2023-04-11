UCSB’s Ager named Big West Pitcher of the Week

Following a stellar outing against Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, UCSB’s Matt Ager has been named Big West Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. It is Ager’s second time receiving the award this season.

After moving to the top of the Gauchos’ rotation, the sophomore righty pitched like an ace on Thursday, working his sixth quality start in eight outings this season. Ager went 7 2/3 scoreless innings, scattering two hits and one walk, while striking out nine Titans. With Elliot Gallegos finishing off the shutout on Thursday, Ager has now started two of UCSB’s three clean sheets this season, pitching seven or more innings in both.

In his first year as a starter, Ager has pitched more innings than anyone in The Big West (51). He ranks second in the conference with 59 strikeouts in those 51 innings to just 14 walks. The Pleasanton, California native has caught more batters looking than any Big West pitcher, with 22 backwards Ks on the season, and is one of seven qualified pitchers in the conference with an ERA under three.

Ager is set to pitch again sometime this weekend, as the Gauchos will host UC Irvine for a three-game series, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Before that, they will welcome San Jose State to Caesar Uyesaka Stadium today in a non-conference game. Game times and more information can be found at ucsbgauchos.com.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

