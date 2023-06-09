UCSB’s Barrett earns Freshman All-American honors

Collegiate Baseball News announced their 2023 Freshman All-American Team on Wednesday, naming UCSB’s Hudson Barrett one of seven Freshman All-American relief pitchers.

While the lefty from Bakersfield did a little bit of everything on the mound for UCSB this season, Barrett’s primary role was as a reliever, with 17 of his 21 appearances coming out of the bullpen. He pitched 40 innings of relief in those 17 games, earning a team-high six saves while allowing just three total runs for a bullpen ERA of 0.68. Factoring in his four starts, Barrett’s overall ERA of 1.92 was just as remarkable, the best of all qualified Division-I freshmen. His 82 strikeouts ranked third among all Division-I rookies and were the most of any freshman reliever in the country.

Barrett was named Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Big West First Team this season. He is also a semifinalist for the College Baseball Foundation’s Pitcher of the Year Award, one of two freshmen on the 25-player list.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

