UCSB’s Barrett named Pitcher of the Year semifinalist

UCSB’s freshman left-handed pitcher Hudson Barrett has been named one of 25 semifinalists for the College Baseball Foundation’s Pitcher of the Year Award, one of just two freshmen to make the list.

Working primarily out of the bullpen, Barrett has appeared in 20 games for the Gauchos so far this season and holds a 1.58 ERA in 57 innings pitched, the lowest ERA among all qualified Division I pitchers. In his 17 relief appearances, he has allowed only three runs, giving him a remarkable 0.68 ERA across 40 innings as a reliever. He also leads the Gauchos with six saves, and holds a 5-0 record on the season.

The College Baseball Foundation and College Baseball Hall of Fame established the Pitcher of the Year Award in 2009. The collegiate version of Major League Baseball’s Cy Young Award, it is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate pitcher. If Barrett were to win, he would become the first freshman to take home the award, and just the second relief pitcher after Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps in 2021. Barrett would be the sixth lefty in the last seven years to win it.

The winner will be announced in June, at a date to be confirmed.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

