UCSB’s Capps Center announces free talks

The Walter H. Capps Center is hosting three free talks during the winter quarter at UCSB.

Here’s the schedule.

Feb. 21: “Cooperation without Submission: Indigenous Jurisdictions in Native Nation-US Engagements.”

The seminar will feature Justin Richland, professor of anthropology, UC-Irvine, and associate justice, Hopi Appellate Court.

The program will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Humanities and Social Change Center, Robertson Gym 1000A.

To attend, email hoesly@ucsb.edu by Feb. 14. Readings will be sent to attendees before the event.

Feb. 23: “Renewing American Democracy: Lecture and Talk-Back Tour.”

The program will feature Ellis Cose, author, commentator and director and founder of Renewing American Democracy.

The program, which is for undergraduate UCSB students only, will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Loma Pelona Center, Room 1108.

March 6: “Grounding Ethics in Clinical Practice: What Matters to Patients, Families, and Health Providers.”

This Capps Forum on Ethics and Public Policy program is a lecture by Stuart Finder, director of the Center for Healthcare Ethics, Cedars-Sinai.

It will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the McCune Conference Room, HSSB 6020.

For more information, see cappscenter.ucsb.edu/news.

email: dmason@newspress.com