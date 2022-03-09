UCSB’s Danae Miller, Ila Lane take home all-conference honors

The UC Santa Barbara women’s basketball team garnered two well-deserved accolades on Monday, as Danae Miller was named to the All-Big West First Team and Ila Lane earned a Second Team selection, the conference announced.

Danae Miller – All-Big West First Team

UCSB’s senior point guard did it all in her fifth year with the team, leading the Gauchos in points (12.7), assists (3.0), steals (1.0) and minutes (32.9) per game to earn her third career All-Big West nod.

It was a year of veteran leadership and milestone moments for the Carson, Calif., native, who by the regular season’s final buzzer had risen all the way to No. 5 in career assists (438) and No. 6 in three-pointers (158) all-time at UCSB.

Miller started the year off strong, scoring 18 points and hitting two late threes – including the go-ahead shot with just over a minute left – to take down Loyola Marymount 61-58 in the season-opener. On Dec. 2, she became the 28th member of the Gaucho 1,000 point club, and has since risen to No. 18 in the Gaucho record book with 1,280 entering her final postseason.

Against Cal State Fullerton on Jan. 15, Miller scored nine of UCSB’s 11 overtime points while recording her first career double-double (21 points, 11 rebounds, six assists) and becoming the seventh Gaucho in program history to cross the 400 assist milestone. She would set a new season-high with 26 points three games later, knocking down more free throws (14/15 FT) than ever before.

Those were arguably her best performances of the year until, in her final game at the Thunderdome, she put up 35 points and hit six threes in a 65-62 win which put the Gauchos over UC Davis for the first time in six years. That led to her first career Big West Player of the Week award and remains the highest single-game scoring performance in the conference heading into the Big West Tournament.

This is the first time Miller has been named to the All-Big West First Team, after previously taking Second Team (2018-19) and Honorable Mention (2019-20) honors.

Ila Lane – All-Big West Second Team

Consistently drawing double teams on her way to averaging a double-double during conference play, junior center Lane has retaken her place on the All-Big West team.

The Moraga, Calif., native has led the conference in rebounds (9.8) and double-doubles (12) for the second time, reaching double-figures on the glass on 14 occasions including four straight to end the regular season. She pulled in a season-best 18 boards in her most recent outing, reaching that mark for the fifth time in her career.

Despite being the main target of defenses each night, her ability to battle for position in the paint has allowed her to also lead the Big West in field goal percentage (.588). She also sits second on the team in scoring at 12.3 points per game.

Lane set a career-high with 27 points and 10 rebounds on one of the most efficient shooting performances in program history (13-14 FG) in an 89-90 win over Denver on Dec. 2. Several weeks later, she put up 26 points (11-15 FG) and seven boards in a dominant 81-51 win at San Jose State. Those performances led to her fourth and fifth career Big West Player of the Week awards, good for third-most in Gaucho history.

She also went on a remarkable run of eight straight games with at least 10 points and a 60 percent mark from the field, a streak which ended in the Gauchos’ regular season-finale at Hawaii. Lane shot over 70 percent from the field in six different games this year.

This is the second time Lane has earned All-Conference accolades, after being named to the All-Big West First Team and Freshman Team in 2019-20 as the conference’s Freshman of the Year.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

