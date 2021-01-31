UCSB’s home woes continue with another loss to UC Davis

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS

UCSB’s Doris Jones, left, seen here in action earlier this season, finished with 12 points in the Gauchos loss Saturday night to UC Davis.

Home sweet home is supposed to be just that.

But for the UCSB women’s basketball team, its home court inside the Thunderdome has been anything but that this season.

Facing visiting UC Davis for the second night in a row, the Gauchos remained winless at home this season after a 78-61 loss to the Aggies on Saturday night.

UCSB, which fell to 0-7 at home this season, also dropped to 2-9 overall and 2-5 in the Big West Conference. UC Davis was highly effective with its Princeton offense, which involves a lot of back-door cuts to the basket without the ball.

Taylor Mole, shown here in earlier action, added 14 points along with seven rebounds in the loss. She made three of her seven attempts from three-point range.

“We played from behind the whole time,” said UCSB coach Bonnie Henrickson. “We got (the deficit down) to five (in the second half) and they just answered with back doors and everything aggressive and post-ups, and we didn’t defend.

“I would imagine they scored twice as much in transition, and a lot of that was in the first quarter.”

UC Davis was led, for the second night in a row, by Cierra Hall.

The senior forward scored 22 in Friday night’s 67-65 Aggie win, and followed that with a 20-point effort on Saturday. Hall blistered the nets from beyond the 3-point line, converting 4 of 6 attempts. She finished 5-for-8 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

A key moment in the first half came after UCSB freshman Anya Choice buried a 3-pointer to bring the Gauchos to within one at 29-28 with 2:47 remaining in the second quarter. Hall answered with 3 of her own at the 1:41 mark to make it 32-28. She then hit another from long range with 54 seconds in left in the second quarter. Thanks in large part to Hall’s shooting, the Aggies led by eight, 37-29, at halftime.

One of the bright spots for the Gauchos was the play of Choice.

She finished with a team-high 18 points, which tied her career high.

“We like the fact that she’ll raise up and knock down some 3s because that opens up her opportunity to drive,” Henrickson said of Choice, who was 4-for-6 from beyond the 3-point arc. “You want to be able to score at all levels (on the court), and she’s doing that.”

UC Davis finished shooting at 54% (30-56) from the field. The Aggies were also very good from the three-point line and the free-throw line. They were 9 of 20 from beyond the arc and 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. UCSB finished at 36.5% (23-63) from the field, 32% (8-25) from 3-point range and 78% (7-9) from the free-throw line.

Taylor Mole finished with 14 points while Doris Jones contributed 12 for the Gauchos. Every UC Davis starter, which included Hall, finished in double-figure scoring. Besides Hall’s 20, Sage Stobbart had 13, Mackenzie Trpcic had 11 and Kayla Konrad and Evanne Turner finished with 10 apiece.

The Gauchos hit the road for a pair of games at Long Beach State this Friday and Saturday.

email: gfall@newspress.com