UCSB’s Honer earns record sixth Player of the Week award

For the sixth time this season, UCSB’s Amelia Honer has earned The Big West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week award, the conference announced on Wednesday. She is the first Gaucho and just the second player in The Big West to receive the award six times in a single season since at least 2002, when the conference’s Player of the Week archives begin.

The sophomore from Newtown, Pennsylvania was practically unbeatable last week, winning her doubles and singles matches against both UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton, losing only eight total games over the weekend. She shut out her singles opponent against the Anteaters, 6-0, 6-0, then combined with Kira Reuter to do the same in doubles against the Titans, 6-0. The Gauchos won both duals, improving to 6-1 in Big West play, putting them second in the conference standings heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

Honer is now unbeaten in her last 13 singles contests, as well as her last seven doubles matches alongside Reuter. In this week’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings, Honer and Reuter reached a new high, being recognized as the No 12 doubles partnership in Division I women’s tennis. Honer is also in the singles rankings, at No. 60 in the country.

Honer and the Gauchos will round out the regular season this week, traveling to CSUN on Friday, then returning home for the season finale against Cal Poly on Saturday.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

