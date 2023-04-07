UCSB’s Honer named Big West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for fifth time

For the fifth time this season and the seventh in her career, UCSB’s Amelia Honer has been voted The Big West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, the conference announced on Wednesday. She is the first player since 2007 to receive the conference’s weekly honor five times in the same season.

The sophomore from Newtown, Pa., earned this week’s award with a pair of ranked wins at San Diego, combining with Kira Reuter to upset the then-No. 12 doubles partnership in the country, 6-2, before taking down the then-No. 73 player in singles, coming back from a first-set defeat to do so. Honer is now 4-1 against nationally ranked singles opponents on the season. She and Reuter are 3-0 against ranked doubles opponents, with all three victories coming against partnerships in the top 15.

Following her big wins in San Diego, Honer climbed both the singles and doubles rankings this week. She ranks as the nation’s No. 51 singles player and is ranked No. 13 in doubles alongside Reuter.

Honer and the Gauchos are back in Big West action on the road this week, taking on UC Riverside Friday and Long Beach State Saturday. They will return home to the Arnhold Tennis Center on Saturday, April 15, when they host UC Irvine.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com