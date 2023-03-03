UCSB’s Honer wins third Big West Player of the Week Award this season

UCSB sophomore Amelia Honer has won her third Big West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week award this season and the fifth of her career, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Honer has played on court one for doubles and singles in every match this season, and she continued her fine form on Sunday against an Oregon squad which came into the dual ranked No. 55 in the nation. In doubles, she and Kira Reuter fought off four match points to come back and win, 7-6. In singles, she again mounted a comeback, this time turning the second set from a 4-1 deficit into a 7-5 win, sweeping her singles match.

With the wins, the Newtown, Pen., native improved to 4-1 in singles and 5-1 in doubles across her nine matches so far this season. She is ranked No. 67 for singles and No. 13 for doubles with Reuter in the most recent ITA national rankings. Her five Big West Player of the Week awards over the last two seasons are more than any other Big West team has earned in that time frame.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

