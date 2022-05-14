UCSB’s  Khatamova returns to NCAA Singles Championship

For the second straight season, two-time defending Big West Player of the Year Shakhnoza Khatamova of No. 24 UCSB women’s tennis will compete in the NCAA Singles Championship. The tournament will take place from May 23-28 at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois.

Khatamova, who is ranked as the #76 singles player in the country, is one of 15 automatic bids to the championship as the top-ranked player in the Big West Conference. She is the sole athlete to make it from the conference.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches

Last season, Khatamova fought hard forcing a second-set tiebreaker but ultimately fell to Georgia’s Katarina Jokic 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the first round.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

