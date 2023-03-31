UCSB’S Masjuan earns first career Big West Player of the Week award

After defeating ranked opponents in both doubles and singles against Cal on Sunday, UCSB’s Pablo Masjuan has been named Big West Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, the conference announced on Wednesday. It is the first time Masjuan has received the conference’s weekly honor.

The junior from Madrid was pivotal in his team’s victory over the then-No. 28 Golden Bears on Sunday, winning on court two in both doubles and singles. Masjuan and Luka Mrsic teamed up to take down the No. 64 doubles partnership in the nation, 6-4, clinching the doubles point for the Gauchos. After dropping the first set in singles, Masjuan came back and won the next two, each by a 6-2 scoreline, to defeat the nation’s 120th ranked player and put UCSB back in the lead of the overall match. The Gauchos would go on to defeat Cal, 4-3, never trailing on the day.

Masjuan is the second Gaucho to be named Men’s Tennis Player of the Week this season, with Phillip Jordan receiving the award twice in 2023.

UCSB will return to the Arnhold Tennis Center on Tuesday for a Big West match against UC Riverside at 2 p.m.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com