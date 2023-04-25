UCSB’s Mortensen named Big West Player of the Week

After becoming just the third player in UCSB history to hit 40 career home runs over the weekend, Broc Mortensen has won The Big West Baseball Player of the Week award, the conference announced on Monday. It is the second Big West weekly honor of his career, his first this season.

Mortensen’s 40th homer capped a great week at the plate for the redshirt senior, a four-game stretch in which he batted .467/.579/1.067, leading the Gauchos in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging. He also hit three doubles and recorded five RBI, both team-highs, and walked more times than he struck out, earning a team-best four free passes.

Mortensen started his week strong, hitting a home run in his first at-bat on Tuesday at Pepperdine and adding a double in the ninth. He continued to spark the Gaucho offense in their series sweep of UC San Diego over the weekend, driving in the opening two runs of Saturday’s game with a double and doing the same on Sunday with career home run number 40. He also set up UCSB’s first run on Friday, laying down a textbook sacrifice bunt to move runners to second and third, enabling the lead runner to score on a groundout.

Mortensen, who is now two away from tying the program’s career home run record of 42 set by Matt Wilkerson from 2002-2005, will continue his home run chase this weekend, as the Gauchos return home to Caesar Uyesaka Stadium for a three-game series against UC Davis from Friday through Monday. First pitch times are set for 5:05 p.m. Friday, 4:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com