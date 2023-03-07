UCSB’s Norris earns Big West Player of the Week

The Big West announced its final Men’s Basketball Player of the Week accolade for the 2022-23 season, and the recipient was UCSB’s Miles Norris.

The senior forward has been on fire for the Gauchos and that continued into this final week. He was a leader for the Gauchos who grabbed two key wins this week against UC Davis and Hawai’i to help the team earn a share of the Big West Regular Season Title. On his way to receiving this award, Norris averaged 16.5 points per game while grabbing 7.5 rebounds per game. His best performance came on Senior Night against Hawai’i, when he put up 18 points and 10 rebounds against the Rainbow Warriors.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

