UCSB’s Parker, Newman both homer in loss to Fresno State

John Newman, Jr. hit his first home run of the season, and Aaron Parker hit his sixth as the UCSB baseball team (17-6, 5-1 Big West) put up five runs across the final three innings Saturday afternoon, but it was not enough to overcome an early deficit and they fell, 8-5, at Fresno State (15-10, 7-4 Mountain West).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Fresno State jumped out to a fast start, scoring two runs in the first inning and four across the first three frames. Gaucho starter Tyler Bremner settled in a bit after that, setting down the Bulldogs in order in both the fourth and fifth innings. The freshman righty struck out four batters in his five innings of work on Saturday.

Fresno State added two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but UCSB responded in the top of the seventh through Parker. The sophomore muscled up and knocked the first pitch of his at-bat out of the park in straight away center field for his sixth home run of the season, making it 6-1.

The Bulldogs scored again in the bottom of the seventh to make it 8-1, but then the Gauchos started really chipping away. In the top of the eighth, LeTrey McCollum collected his second hit of the ballgame, singling to right field, scoring Jonah Sebring. Then, in the ninth, Newman came to bat with two runners on and drove a ball the opposite way for his first home run of the season, making it 8-5 with one out.

ON THE STAT SHEET

– John Newman, Jr. and LeTrey McCollum each finished 2-for-4 at the plate Saturday afternoon to lead the Gauchos; Newman’s fifth-inning single broke up a no-hitter, and McCollum’s double in the sixth was UCSB’s first extra-base hit on the day.

– Aaron Parker’s six home runs this season are the third-most in conference and the most among Big West catchers; he also leads Big West backstops in slugging percentage (.645).

– Newman’s home run on Saturday was the fourth of his career and the second he has hit to the opposite field (right field).

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will return to Caesar Uyesaka Stadium today as they host the Santa Clara Broncos, with first pitch at 2:05 p.m. All tickets to today’s game are $5.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

