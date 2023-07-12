UCSB’s Sundstrom picked by Seattle Mariners on day two of MLB draft

UCSB outfielder Jared Sundstrom heard his name called in the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday, being selected in the 10th round by the Seattle Mariners with the 307th overall pick. Sundstrom is the first Gaucho to be selected in this year’s draft and the 57th UCSB player to make the jump to MLB under the guidance of Head Coach Andrew Checketts.

The Gualala native is the eighth UCSB player ever selected by the Mariners and the first since Dalton Kelly in 2015. The Gauchos have now had at least one player taken in the first 10 rounds in three consecutive drafts and four of the last five.

Sundstrom was an All-Big West First Teamer this spring and led the conference in home runs and slugging percentage. A transfer from Santa Rosa Junior College, he hit the ground running for Santa Barbara, earning Big West Player of the Week honors after tearing apart Oregon in just his second weekend as a Gaucho, batting .600 with two home runs, two doubles, and a pair of stolen bases. His grand slam against California Baptist broke the UCSB team record for home runs in a season, the Gauchos’ 79th of the year.

The final day of the 2023 MLB Draft is Tuesday, July 11, and will include the final 10 rounds of picks. To see which Gauchos hear their names called on Tuesday, follow @UCSB_Baseball on Instagram and Twitter. Fans can follow every pick of the draft on MLB.com with their free live stream and draft tracker.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

