UCSB’s Wilcox named men’s volleyball player of the week

For the second time this season, UCSB men’s volleyball outside hitter Ryan Wilcox has been named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

The Honolulu native led No. 6 UCSB with 26 kills (3.7 K/Set) in back-to-back wins over No. 13 BYU, hitting at a .315 clip. He also averaged 1.43 digs and 1.29 blocks per set.

Wilcox opened his big week with a match-high 11 kills in Friday’s sweep over the Cougars. It was the sixth time he has led the Gauchos in kills this season, most on the team. He also added four digs and five blocks, with his 1.67 blocks per set setting a new season-high.

The following night, Wilcox had his third-most efficient offensive outing of 2022, going for 15 kills on a .367 hitting percentage in a tightly contested four-set win. He helped the Gauchos evade a fifth set by finishing off what was a 24-24 game four with the final two kills of the night. He tallied another four blocks to go along with two aces in UCSB’s fourth straight win.

This is the fourth time this season that a Gaucho has earned a Big West Player of the Week, with Donovan Todorov (Jan. 31) and Ryan Pecsok (Feb. 14) both previously earning Defensive Player of the Week honors.

UCSB continues its home stand this Thursday against No. 11 UC San Diego at 7 p.m. at Rob Gym.

Michael Jorgenson writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com.