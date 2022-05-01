Uhrig has served Solvang well

Peace and good! I was so glad to see the article on Charlie Uhrig in Sunday’s paper (“The steadfast Charlie Uhrig,” News-Press, April 24).
As Solvang community resource deputy, Mr. Uhrig worked with us on various events sponsored here at Mission Santa Ines, including the Fourth of July festivities. Working with Charlie was always easy, and he was professional, friendly and extremely helpful.
I think he makes a fine mayor for Solvang and hope he can be a good example for all who want to work in law enforcement and community service.
God bless you, Charlie!
Father Bobby Barbato
Pastor, Mission Santa Ines