Uhrig has served Solvang well

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig, who recently retired from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, served during the final months of his career at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. Previously, he was a Solvang community resource deputy.

Peace and good! I was so glad to see the article on Charlie Uhrig in Sunday’s paper (“The steadfast Charlie Uhrig,” News-Press, April 24).

As Solvang community resource deputy, Mr. Uhrig worked with us on various events sponsored here at Mission Santa Ines, including the Fourth of July festivities. Working with Charlie was always easy, and he was professional, friendly and extremely helpful.

I think he makes a fine mayor for Solvang and hope he can be a good example for all who want to work in law enforcement and community service.

God bless you, Charlie!

Father Bobby Barbato

Pastor, Mission Santa Ines