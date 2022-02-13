Ukraine should follow Switzerland’s neutrality path

COURTESY IMAGE

Santa Barbara veteran Rowland Lane Anderson said a neutral Ukraine is the solution to the current crisis.

Regarding Ukraine and the U.S.: As a member of Veterans for Peace, I do not understand why we anticipate war and participate in its preparations.

Many countries have dealt with similar situations without the panic and hysteria that leaders are accepting.

Switzerland, located between the Austro-Hungarian Empire and France/Belgium and again between Nazi Germany, Italy and France during World War II, remained neutral and peaceful. Costa Rica, located between U.S. satellite and drug center Panama and revolutionary communist Nicaragua, eliminated its military and declared neutrality.

Why can’t leaders today create a neutral Ukraine in perpetuity? That is all that Russian President Vladimir Putin is asking for. German leaders have also proposed this.

Is war and its fallout better than neutrality?

Rowland Lane Anderson

Santa Barbara

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of Veterans of Foreign War, Vietnam Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans and Veterans For Peace.