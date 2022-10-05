UkraineFest to precede Granada concert

SANTA BARBARA — UkraineFest will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in front of The Granada, 1214 State St.

The free Santa Barbara program will feature cultural displays and tables, with a dance performance by members of the Ukrainian Art Center of Southern California at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Bandura player Siuzanna Iglidan will perform at 6 and 7 p.m.

A “welcome” talk is set for 6:15 p.m.

The festival precedes DakhaBrakha, a Ukrainian folk quartet that is performing at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Granada.

Both UkraineFest and DakhaBrakha are presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. For more information, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Dave Mason