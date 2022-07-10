Ukrainian artistry

Talent runs in the Zinovyez family

Olexandr Zinovyev Sr. stands among his artwork at his Santa Barbara home. He and his son, Olexandr Zinovyez Jr., will show their work in the “Zinovyez and Zinovyez” art show at the Alexander Gardens. The exhibit will include the large painting closest to Mr. Zinovyez in this photo.



After a harrowing escape from her home in Ukraine, Tatiana Zinovyez has been reunited with her family in Santa Barbara.

She arrived June 25, which gives her enough time to enjoy their reunion and look forward to the exhibition of artwork by her talented husband, Olexandr Zinovyez Sr., and son, Olexandr Zinovyez Jr.

The show takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. July 14 at Alexander Gardens, 2120 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara.

“My wife’s departure from the occupation was dramatic,” Mr. Zinovyez Sr. told the News-Press, answering questions by email.

Olexandr Zinovyez Sr. looks at a couple of the paintings that will be in his and his son’s exhibit. The one at the right is titled “Octopus.”

“A convoy of cars tried three times to take different routes to the territory controlled by Ukraine, and only for the third time under high-speed shelling did their cars slip through. Some cars were damaged by shrapnel and bullets of racists,” explained Mr. Zinovyez Sr., who left Ukraine in 2015 “due to conflicts with local and regional authorities, which are closely linked as a political force with a criminal and such a hybrid was fully supported by Russian special services and already had very threatening signs of collaboration with Russia.

“I had a persecution — a ban on exhibitions, dismissal, threats, beatings and inaction of law enforcement,” Mr. Zinovyez Sr. said during the News-Press interview.

He graduated from the Krupskaya Art University in Moscow with a degree in art design. His work has been exhibited in art museums in Ukraine, Poland, France, Turkey and Belgium.

He works with a variety of styles and techniques, playing with shapes, symbols and colors. His work expresses a “sophisticated yet unfiltered often poignant view of current affairs, always true to himself.”

“The Ladder of Power” is among the paintings in the exhibit.

Between 2011 and 2013, he organized three popular international caricature contests in Ukraine, using caricatures to bring visual humor to political context. His caricatures eventually struck a nerve with pro-Russian officials forcing Mr. Zinovyev Sr. to move to the U.S. in 2015.

“Caricature is a humorous, concise transfer of information in an easily accessible form of perception throughout the spectrum of human life in any country. It is very effective, especially on very sharp topics of life. I like the language of caricature, especially without words, only in the image,” said Mr. Zinovyev Sr.

He said he was inspired to become an artist as a child when he was surprised to find “that something is painted on a white canvas, and it begins to excite people who look at it all and they are pleased — joyfully or on the contrary, irritates, forces people to discuss. Some people want to hang it at home and admire it. This is such a creative illusion, the magic of color and I wanted to learn and become such a ‘magician.’ “

The exhibit includes this painting, “Bird.”

His son, who was born in 1999 in Ukraine, studied graphic design at the Zaporizhzhya National University, graduating in 2020. He is a prolific calligraphy artist specializing in creating murals in public buildings and community spaces. He also has more than 1,000 works on canvas.

As Russia was positioning for invasion. Mr. Zinovyev Jr. left Ukraine through Poland and joined his father in Santa Barbara in April.

Tatiana Zinovyez, a graduate of Pedagogical University, taught violin and piano before leaving the occupation.

“When I came to the United States, she remained in Ukraine to take care of the weak — my mother without legs and her father without legs. I am working as a caregiver in Santa Barbara, apparently to pay off a karmic debt if not to my parents, so to other seniors here in America,” said Mr. Zinovyez Sr.

“Hooligan” is among the art in the exhibit.

“Before moving to Santa Barbara, I lived and worked in Los Angeles, worked as an assistant cook, then a cook and also taught Ukrainian and drawing at a Ukrainian school on Saturday.”

Although he would like to return to Ukraine some day, Mr. Zinovyez Sr.

said the “issue is very difficult for me. My grandfather once said to me the words that I now understand, ‘Sasha, where there are Ukrainians, there is Ukraine.’ But I do not have a final answer to your question now. Sorry.”

Asked about his impressions of Santa Barbara, good and bad, he said, “I am from the small town of Vasylivna in the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine, and I am very comfortable in Santa Barbara — a quiet, cozy town with nice people and a pleasant climate.”

Proceeds from the art sale will be used for Ukrainian necessities such as first aid kits, helmets, body armor and walkie-talkies.

Tatiana Zinovyev, who arrived June 25 after escaping the war in Ukraine, has reunited with her husband Olexandr Zinoyvez Sr.

in Santa Barbara.



“We want to help as much as we can as we remember the millions of compatriots who are at the front with weapons in their hands and in the rear as well as in the occupied territories, resist and liberate our homeland,” said Mr. Zinovyez Sr.

