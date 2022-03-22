Ukrainian woman to address UNA-USA Santa Barbara chapter

Santa Barbara’s chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America will feature Tatyana Taruta, from Ukraine, during today’s meeting.

Ms. Taruta was supposed to return to Ukraine two weeks ago with her husband but has been unable to do so since Russia launched an invasion into her home country. She is scheduled to address the UNA-USA of Santa Barbara and Tri-Counties at 4:30 p.m. regarding the situation in Ukraine and humanitarian efforts.

The UNA-USA meeting will also include an update on events in Southern California as well as information on the 66th Annual Conference on the Status of Women.

Those interested can watch on Zoom using this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83308278773?pwd=K3JtNWhmS3dRdWVCbXhaaEZISHBKUT09.

