Ukrainians need our support

My parents fled (with me as a baby) during World War II and the atrocities committed by Hitler and Stalin in Ukraine and Poland. I became a proud American citizen in 1962 and have been a Santa Barbara resident since 1978.

I am horrified by the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin and the Russian army.

Ukraine has been an independent democracy since 1991. I visited Ukraine soon after independence and taught English in Yalta. I toured the country, visited relatives in Lviv and bought a Ukrainian flag on the Maidan in Kyiv. Three years ago, I went back again, this time bringing both my sons to visit their Ukrainian relatives.

I do not want the United States to get embroiled in another war, and I do hope we do all we can to support the Ukrainian people and their democratic country. I was ashamed of those Americans who support and praise Vladimir Putin.

Ksenia Luchkowska

Santa Barbara