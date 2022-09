This is a one-man study of the relation between thriving restaurants and accessible car parking.

Go to Harry’s Restaurant located in the corner of a huge ugly parking lot in Santa Barbara. The restaurant is full of happy patrons. Busy, busy, busy. Do I dare say they are probably making a profit? You drive up, park your car and enter a busy, friendly restaurant.

Closing State Street closed businesses.

June Van Wingerden

Carpinteria